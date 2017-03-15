North Korea threat looms over US envoy Tillerson's Asia trip

2:02 Video: Winthrop's final practice in Rock Hill before trip to Milwaukee for NCAA tourney Pause

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials