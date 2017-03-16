Jordan's king meets with Trump adviser on Mideast peace push

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson Pause

0:57 Winthrop watch parties in Rock Hill expected to attract hundreds of fans

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition