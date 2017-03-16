Malaysia says it has family consent to decide on Kim's body

A senior Malaysian police official said Thursday that the family of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month, has given consent to Malaysia to decide what to do with his body.
Officials say police confirmed Kim's identity using the DNA of one of his children. Kim was holding a diplomatic passport by the name of Kim Chol when he was attacked Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur's airport by two women who smeared the banned VX nerve agent on his face. He died within 20 minutes.
Deputy national police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim said Kim's family will let the government decide what to do with his body.
"I was made to understand that they are leaving it to our government to deal with it (body)... yes, they have given their consent," Noor Rashid said.
He said any decision will be subject to negotiations between the two countries amid a diplomatic standoff over the killing.
Noor Rashid declined to comment whether the two women had been given different components that would form a binary version of VX, but described it as a "professional job."
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar separately told reporters that four North Korean suspects who are believed to have fled Malaysia on the same day of killing has been put on Interpol's red notice list.
Khalid did not confirm Noor Rashid's comments.
