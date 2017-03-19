French police release father of Orly Airport attacker

Soldiers patrol at Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017. Soldiers at Paris' busy Orly Aiport shot and killed a man who wrestled one of their colleagues to the ground and tried to steal her rifle Saturday, officials said.
Travelers wait outside Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017. Soldiers at Paris' busy Orly Aiport shot and killed a man who wrestled one of their colleagues to the ground and tried to steal her rifle Saturday, officials said.
Travelers are walking back to Orly airport, south of Paris, as flights are gradually resuming, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.
Members of the RAID,
Research, Assistance, Intervention and Deterrence), France's elite police force, leave Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.
A member of the RAID,
Research, Assistance, Intervention and Deterrence), France's elite police force, patrols at Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.
French police forces stand outside Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.
Travelers evacuate Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017.
