Quotes from key players in Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May in the House of Commons:
"The Article 50 process is now underway. And in accordance with the wishes of the British people, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. ...
"This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back. Britain is leaving the European Union. We are going to make our own decisions and our own laws. We are going to take control of the things that matter most to us. And we are going to take this opportunity to build a stronger, fairer Britain — a country that our children and grandchildren are proud to call home."
___
Theresa May in Brexit letter:
"There is obvious complexity in the discussions we are about to undertake, but we should remember that at the heart of our talks are the interests of all our citizens. There are, for example, many citizens of the remaining member states living in the United Kingdom, and U.K. citizens living elsewhere in the European Union, and we should aim to strike an early agreement about their rights. ...
"The task before us is momentous but it should not be beyond us. After all, the institutions and the leaders of the European Union have succeeded in bringing together a continent blighted by war into a union of peaceful nations, and supported the transition of dictatorships to democracy."
__
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk:
"We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
__
European Council statement:
"We regret that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, but we are ready for the process that we now will have to follow. ...
"In these negotiations the union will act as one and preserve its interests."
