Greece: Offices of extreme right party attacked

The main offices of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party have been attacked by a group of youths wielding sledgehammers, causing damage to the premises but no injuries.
Police say several people have been detained for questioning after the attack Friday. Youths smashed a store front on the ground floor of the party headquarters in Athens on a busy road during rush hour traffic, and threw red paint at the entrance of the building.
Golden Dawn came third in the 2015 general elections, with a rise in popular support during the country's major financial crisis. Party offices have been targeted in the past in bomb attacks, while two Golden Dawn members were shot dead in 2013, an attack claimed by a far-left militant group.
