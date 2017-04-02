Swedish bus crash leaves 3 dead, 19 injured, mostly students

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission Pause

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:26 Thornwell, Notice reflect on careers at South Carolina

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:42 Frank Martin on his South Carolina team: 'The harder it gets, the tougher they stand'

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:59 Gamecocks salute fans, and vice versa, after loss to Gonzaga