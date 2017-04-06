China cancels Australian lawmakers' trip as tensions deepen

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:28 Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?