The Latest: Strike on town hit with chemical weapons kills 1

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill Pause

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:35 Victim in Clover police assault case to appear in court

1:37 York County Special Olympics draws hundreds of athletes, volunteers

1:45 Rock Hill mayoral hopeful touts plan to boost financial stability

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks

0:31 Tim Tebow's first minor league home run in slow motion

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad