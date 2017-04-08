Judge who offered to pay the fine of a girl who attacked her abuser is disciplined

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill Pause

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

1:45 Rock Hill family to hold free event for MPS Awareness Day

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero