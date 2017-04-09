France expels Swiss Islamic preacher with extremist views

1:46 Rock Hill's York Prep Academy named charter 'School of Distinction' Pause

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:25 Children with autism 'free to be themselves' at Rock Hill event