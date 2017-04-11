World

April 11, 2017 3:29 AM

India warns Pakistan against executing retired naval officer

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India has warned Pakistan of serious consequences for their bilateral relationship if it executes a retired Indian naval officer convicted of espionage and sabotage.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told agitated lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday that India would take up the issue with Pakistan at the highest level to ensure that justice was done to Kulbhushan Jadhav. He was arrested by Pakistan last year and convicted by a Pakistani military tribunal this week.

Pakistan alleges that Jadhav was an Indian intelligence official who aided and financed terrorist activities in the southwestern province of Baluchistan and the port city of Karachi.

Swaraj said Jadhav was innocent and Pakistan had ignored India's repeated requests to be permitted to offer him consular services.

