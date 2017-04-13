World

April 13, 2017 4:15 AM

France: Gasoline bomb hits Le Pen's Paris campaign office

The Associated Press
PARIS

Paris police say a gasoline bomb hit the building housing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's campaign headquarters, causing a small fire.

The Paris fire department says no one was injured in the incident overnight Thursday and the blaze was quickly extinguished. The device hit an insurance office on the ground floor where Le Pen's campaign is based.

An investigation is underway. Police say vandals also scrawled graffiti targeting Le Pen's anti-immigration National Front party.

Le Pen said on France-2 television Thursday that she suspects extreme-left activists in the incident, but said that her campaign has not been contacted by investigators.

Le Pen is a leading contender for France's presidential election, held in two rounds April 23 and May 7.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill 2:01

Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill
Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager 1:31

Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager

View More Video

Nation & World Videos