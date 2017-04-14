World

April 14, 2017 3:19 AM

Romania: fugitive businessman, ex-lawmaker caught in Serbia

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanian officials say a fugitive businessman and former lawmaker indicted on wide-ranging corruption charges has been detained in Serbia, months after he illegally left the country.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Friday said Serbian police took Sebastian Ghita into custody overnight in Belgrade. He is being investigated on charges of using false documents from a European Union state. Extradition procedures will begin after Serbian police complete their probe. Romanian police said law enforcement agencies from 10 countries helped in the case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ghita when he illegally left Romania in December after he was charged with bribery, blackmail and money laundering.

While missing, Ghita released a series of televised allegations boasting of a close family relationship with a top intelligence officer, who stepped down amid the furor.

