April 14, 2017 6:35 AM

Albania police steps to prevent terror attacks during Easter

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albanian police said Friday they have increased security measures over the Easter holidays.

A statement said that an increased police presence would be seen in churches and other religious places, in the streets and the border crossing points "to prevent criminal events ... and events of terrorist character."

It was not clear why security has been increased or if there has been any warning.

The same steps also have been taken in neighboring Kosovo, where police said they had prepared certain preventive operational plans related to manifestations and other celebrations of Easter activities.

A statement also called on the population "to respect rights and freedom of all communities as one of the fundamental values of the democratic societies."

The U.S. Embassy in Albania also urged U.S. citizens "to exercise particular caution."

On its website it writes that "terrorists in the region have previously sought to attack soft targets, to include churches and other places of worship, pedestrian malls, sports arenas, concert halls, and public gatherings."

The same warning also was made from the U.S. Embassy in Pristina.

Albania and Kosovo are both primarily Muslim countries but Albania in particular has a sizeable Christian minority.

