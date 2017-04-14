World

April 14, 2017 9:28 AM

8 arrested for stampedes in Spain's Good Friday processions

The Associated Press
SEVILLE, Spain

Eight people in southern Spain have been arrested for allegedly provoking stampedes during Seville's overnight Good Friday processions that left one person in critical condition.

The city's emergency services say those arrested had reportedly screamed to spark the stampedes, which took place about 4 a.m. Friday. Televised images showed police trying to stop panicked procession-goers, several of whom were crying, from running away.

The city's emergency services said the person in critical condition suffered a head injury while 16 others needed to be treated for anxiety.

The nighttime processions between Holy Thursday and Good Friday feature elaborate floats carried through the city by men belonging to religious brotherhoods, some of which are hundreds of years old. The event draws thousands of spectators.

