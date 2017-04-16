World

April 16, 2017 9:32 AM

Christians celebrate Easter across conflict-torn Mideast

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Christians are celebrating Easter across the Middle East, where many are struggling to maintain their embattled communities in the face of war, terrorism and discrimination.

Thousands of worshippers flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

This year the holiday was celebrated on the same day by both Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox worshippers. The denominations, which jealously guard different sections of the church, held separate services one after another Sunday.

Egypt's Coptic Christians meanwhile marked a somber Easter a week after twin bombings by the Islamic State group killed dozens of worshippers.

Many of Iraq's Christians observed the holiday in camps for the displaced after fleeing IS and the operation to drive the militants from Mosul.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
York Co. business leaders say 'students not ready' to enter workforce 1:31

York Co. business leaders say 'students not ready' to enter workforce
Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill 2:11

Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill

View More Video

Nation & World Videos