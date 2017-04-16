World

Hungary remembers Holocaust victims amid calls for tolerance

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Thousands of Hungarians have taken part in a march remembering the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who died during the Holocaust.

The March of the Living on Sunday was held on Hungary's national Holocaust Memorial Day, which marks the mass detention and deportation of Hungary's Jews in 1944.

Speakers called for tolerance and facing up to the truth.

Hungarian Jewish writer Gabor Szanto said: "No nation bears collective guilt for the past, but we all have a personal responsibility for the present and the future."

This was the 15th year the march has been held.

Near the end of the event, amateur runner Peter Hajdu began an eight-day run covering 420 kilometers (260 miles) to Auschwitz, Poland. Many of Hungary's Jews who died during the Holocaust perished at the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz.

