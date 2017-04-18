World

April 18, 2017 6:23 AM

Britain's prime minister to seek early election on June 8

The Associated Press
LONDON

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election for June 8 to seek a strong mandate as she negotiates Britain's exit from the European Union.

In a shock announcement Tuesday, May said she would ask the House of Commons on Wednesday to back her election call.

She said that since Britons voted to leave the EU in June, the country had come together, but politicians had not.

She said the divisions risk undermining Britain's position in Brexit negotiations that lie ahead.

Under Britain's Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, the prime minister can call an election if two-thirds of lawmakers vote for it. The leader of the main opposition Labour Party has previously said he would back such a call.

