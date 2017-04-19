World

French candidates boost security ahead of tense vote

The Associated Press
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says all the presidential contenders — and all French people — are potential attack targets.

The candidates for France's first-round presidential election Sunday have increased security in recent days. Authorities announced Tuesday that they had arrested two Islamic radicals suspected of plotting a possible attack around the vote.

While prosecutors haven't identified the potential targets, Le Pen said on BFM television that "we are all targets. All the French."

Le Pen also defended her decision to force national French news network TF1 to take down the European flag during an interview Tuesday night. She said Wednesday that "I am a candidate in the election for the French republic" and said Europe is acting like France's "enemy."

