World

April 19, 2017 4:51 AM

Tense crowd awaits Tusk in Poland as he is to testify

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Hundreds of emotional people gathered on a train platform in Warsaw to await the arrival of Donald Tusk, president of the European Council and former Polish prime minister, who is to testify in an investigation into an alleged secret deal between Polish and Russian intelligence officials.

The mood was tense as they awaited Tusk's arrival on Wednesday, with supporters holding EU flags and his detractors holding up signs accusing him of crimes.

Tusk is to be questioned by prosecutors as a witness. Many see his questioning as part of a larger attempt by Poland's nationalist government to discredit him and perhaps imprison him eventually. He has been accused by the defense minister of treason in another matter, the handling of the 2010 plane crash that killed the Polish president.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill veteran Mary Phillips Gettys receives national honor 1:49

Rock Hill veteran Mary Phillips Gettys receives national honor
Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake 1:49

Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake

View More Video

Nation & World Videos