Indonesia prosecutors seek 2 years probation for Jakarta gov

Prosecutors are recommending two years of probation for the minority Christian governor of the Indonesian capital who is on trial for blaspheming the Quran.
The relatively light sentencing demand comes a day after Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was swept out of office by a landslide election victory for a Muslim rival backed by conservative clerics.
The maximum penalty for blasphemy in Muslim-majority Indonesia is five years in prison.
Ahok was accused of blasphemy last year when a video surfaced of him telling voters they were being deceived if they believed a specific verse in the Quran prohibited Muslims from electing a non-Muslim as leader.
Hard-line Islamic groups attracted hundreds of thousands to anti-Ahok protests in Jakarta, shaking the government of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.
