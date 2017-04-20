World

April 20, 2017 9:37 AM

The Latest: 3rd person reported dead in Venezuela protests

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on the protests and counter demonstrations in Venezuela (all times local):

8 a.m.

Authorities say a third person has died overnight in the ongoing protests in Venezuela.

The chief prosecutor's office reported Thursday that a National Guard sergeant was killed and a colonel injured when their squad was attacked with gunfire while trying to control disturbances in a city near Caracas.

The sergeant was the third person reported killed in the protests over the past day and the eighth person to die in demonstrations over the past several weeks. The other two people killed amid Wednesday's demonstrations included a teenager who was heading to a soccer match with friends. Both of those other two deaths were blamed on pro-government groups.

Venezuela's opposition is looking to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro by taking to the streets again Thursday, a day after hundreds were arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.

