World

April 21, 2017 8:04 AM

Trucks loses control, plows into crowd, killing 20 in India

The Associated Press
HYDERABAD, India

Officials say that at least 20 people have been killed and several others seriously injured after a truck driver lost control and plowed into a group of protesting farmers in southern India.

G. Srinivas, a top government official in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, says the truck first hit a car and an electricity pole before crashing into the farmers.

The farmers were gathered outside the main police station in the town of Yerpedu protesting against illegal sand mining in their area.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 1:14

How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming?
Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill 1:23

Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill

View More Video

Nation & World Videos