World

April 21, 2017 11:10 AM

WFP says food shipment for Burundi is blocked at border

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

The U.N's World Food Program says a food shipment meant to feed about 112,000 people has been stopped at the Burundi border.

Spokeswoman Challiss McDonough said Friday the shipment was blocked while trying to enter from Rwanda. She says WFP believes it is a misunderstanding.

Burundi police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye confirms the trucks are stopped at the Gasenyi crossing but is not giving details.

WFP says more than half of Burundians are chronically malnourished and two-thirds of family income is spent on food. The East African country has seen almost two years of deadly political violence over President Pierre Nkurunziza's stay in power.

Rwanda and Burundi have seen a rise in tensions, with Burundi's government claiming that rebel forces have been trained and armed in Rwanda. Rwanda denies it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week 1:03

York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week
How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 1:14

How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos