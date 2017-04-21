Doctor tells patient that sex — with him — will help with her symptoms, she says

A British doctor is facing discipline from a medical tribunal over an extramarital affair he had with a patient in which he allegedly told her that sex would “be good for her” and reverse some of the affects of her disease, multiple sclerosis.
Kwame Somuah-Boateng, a doctor at Croydon University Hospital, and the unidentified patient had a romantic relationship between July 2012 and February 2013, according to the Croydon Advertiser. Somuah-Boateng has admitted to the relationship and says the patient initiated it, but the patient told the medical tribunal that he retrieved her home address without permission from her medical files and sought her out, per the Telegraph.
According to Metro, the patient told the tribunal that Somuah-Boateng told her having sex would help her regain sensation in her vagina. According to Healthline, numbness and reduced sensation, especially around the genitals, are common symptoms of the disease in women.
However, having more sex does not reverse this symptom, a fact the patient said she later learned after consulting with another doctor. Somuah-Boateng also allegedly sought to prevent her from finding this out, failing to forward her an email from another doctor with information about the disease and discouraging her from researching it on the internet, per the Telegraph.
“Trust me, I’m a doctor,” Somuah-Boateng said after he had sex with the patient for the first time, she testified.
Somuah-Boateng also stands accused of eight other charges, including taking personal details from her hospital records, to contact her, according to the Advertiser. The patient told the tribunal that Somuah-Boateng called her not long after her initial appointment and diagnosis to invite her to a christening. At the event, the patient says, he promised to marry her and have a child with her, despite the fact that Somuah-Boateng is married with two children.
The patient also said that the two had sex in the hospital’s sleeping quarters in London.
Somuah-Boateng was acquitted in 2015 of charges of rape and assault. The medical tribunal he now faces is scheduled to last until Thursday and could suspend his medical license for up to a year or put him on probation for as many as three years.
Comments