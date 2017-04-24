Siren wails as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day

People visit Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Israel is marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day beginning at sunset Sunday.
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
People stand still on the Mediterranean Sea beachfront as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Netanya, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is holding its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
Surfers stand still on the Mediterranean Sea beachfront as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Netanya, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is holding its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
