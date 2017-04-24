World

April 24, 2017 4:58 AM

Israel indicts hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel has indicted an 18-year-old American-Israeli Jew for a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in the United States that stoked fears of rising anti-Semitism.

Israel's Justice Ministry says the accused was charged on Monday for thousands of cases of extortion, publishing false information that caused panic, computer offenses and money laundering. It says that in addition to the Jewish centers, the accused also targeted airports, malls, police stations and Republican state Senator Ernesto Lopez from Delaware. He also offered his intimation services over the internet in return for compensation in Bitcoin.

The hacker was arrested last month after a trans-Atlantic investigation with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies. U.S. Jewish groups welcomed the breakthrough in the case, which had drawn condemnation from President Donald Trump.

