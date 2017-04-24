World

April 24, 2017 9:21 AM

Venezuela's unrest claims 21st victim as new protests loom

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Weeks of political unrest have claimed another victim as Venezuela's opposition prepares for another mass protest.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that Almelina Carrillo died in a hospital after being struck on the head with a frozen water bottle thrown from a high rise during a pro-government rally last week. At least 21 people now have been killed since the unrest began almost a month ago over the Supreme Court's decision to gut the opposition-controlled congress of its powers.

News of the death comes as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are set to flood highways across the nation Monday for a daylong sit-in.

Maduro on Sunday said he wouldn't give in to opponents and again urged them rejoin negotiations they broke off last December.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 1:21

Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me
Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 2:07

Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos