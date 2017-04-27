World

April 27, 2017 8:06 PM

Rio governor asks for federal help to fight violence in slum

The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

The governor of Rio de Janeiro called on Thursday for Brazil's federal government to help put more police officers on the streets following a spike in violence.

Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao told CBN Radio that his cash-strapped state has been unable to deploy 4,000 recently graduated police officers because of a lack of funds.

Five people have been shot to death in Rio's Alemao slum complex during gunbattles between police and drug traffickers over the past week. Four of those have been innocent bystanders, including a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet while walking to visit a neighbor.

