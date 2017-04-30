World

April 30, 2017 2:00 AM

Philippines says Trump called Duterte to affirm alliance

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman says U.S. President Donald Trump has called the Philippine leader and expressed Washington's commitment to their treaty alliance and his interest in developing "a warm, working relationship" with Duterte.

Presidential spokesman Ernie Abella said Sunday that Trump mentioned he was looking forward to visiting the Philippines in November to attend an East Asia summit that Duterte will host with several world leaders. Abella said Trump also invited Duterte to visit the White House.

Abella's remarks reflect the friendlier attitude Duterte has taken toward Trump versus the antagonistic stance he had toward President Barack Obama, who he once asked to "go to hell" for criticizing the Philippine leader's bloody anti-drug crackdown.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival (PHOTOS) 1:34

Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival (PHOTOS)
Thousands flock to Rock Hill for festival tailgate party, fireworks 1:29

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for festival tailgate party, fireworks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos