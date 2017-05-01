World

May 01, 2017 5:24 PM

The Latest: Venezuela leader calls for citizens congress

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

Venezuela's embattled socialist president is calling for a citizens congress and a new constitution.

The move by President Nicolas Maduro comes amid an escalating political crisis in the economically embattled South American country.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets nearly every day for a month demanding Maduro's ouster.

Maduro says a citizens assembly and new constitution are needed to restore peace in the country and stop his political opponents from what he claims is their intent to carry out a coup.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say 1:52

Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say
SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission 1:28

SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission

View More Video

Nation & World Videos