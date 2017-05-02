‘I’ll kill you!’ Drunk airline passenger charged with choking an employee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill Pause 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 10:30 5th Congressional District candidates talk about immigration 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 2:37 5th Congressional District candidates talk about veterans benefits 4:42 5th Congressional District candidates talk about energy and the environment 4:51 Meet the Democratic candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat 5:08 5th Congressional District candidates talk about military spending 7:22 Meet the Republican candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful