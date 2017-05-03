World

May 03, 2017 5:39 AM

Greece: Man shot dead outside primary school

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Police in Greece say gunmen killed a man outside a primary school near Athens as parents were still dropping off their children.

Police say at least two armed men attacked the victim Wednesday outside the side entrance of the school in the Glyka Nera area, east of the capital.

Police say the incident may be linked to rivalry between extortion gangs in the area but gave no further details.

Authorities say a woman among the bystanders was injured and taken to a nearby state hospital. She was reported to be out of danger.

The Education Ministry says the school was closed for the day following the incident.

