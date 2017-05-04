World

Le Pen has "no proof" Macron has hidden Bahamas account

The Associated Press
PARIS

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she has no proof her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron holds a hidden bank account in the Bahamas.

Le Pen raised the issue during their heated pre-runoff TV debate on Wednesday when she alluded to a rumor circulating on social networks.

Macron's camp said the former investment banker was victim of a "cyber misinformation campaign," adding they could take legal action.

Asked Thursday on BFM TV whether she was formally accusing Macron of having a secret offshore account, Le Pen said: "Not at all. If I wanted to do so I would have done it yesterday. I've just asked him the question. If I had proof, I would have claimed it yesterday."

Le Pen and Macron face off in the presidential runoff Sunday.

