Officials plan to revoke passport of fugitive Red Bull heir

Thai authorities say they will revoke the passport of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is wanted on deadly hit-and-run charges.
Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya flew to Singapore two days before he was due to appear before prosecutors last month, but left two days later. Authorities say his whereabouts are unknown.
The Associated Press tracked him down in London earlier this year — before an arrest warrant was issued — and he refused to answer questions.
But he is not in London now, said Thailand's Interpol director, police Maj. Gen. Apichart Suribunya, who checked with authorities there. Apichart said Interpol will issue a Blue Notice on Friday, advising officials in 190 countries that Vorayuth is wanted.
Comments