May 05, 2017 2:53 PM

Italy: Muntari's ban after protesting against racism lifted

The Associated Press
ROME

The Italian soccer federation has rescinded Sulley Muntari's one-match ban for walking off the field in response to racist abuse during a Serie A game.

The Pescara player received a yellow card at Cagliari for protesting about the abuse and was booked again for leaving the field without following procedures. The Ghanaian's two yellow cards amounted to a red and an automatic one-game ban.

It was lifted on Friday, following global protests, by the Italian football federation's appeal court.

Nation & World Videos