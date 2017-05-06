World

May 06, 2017 4:33 AM

Police official: 4 officers killed in southern Afghanistan

The Associated Press
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least four police officers have been shot to death in southern Helmand province.

Gen. Aqa Noor Kentoz, provincial police chief, said Saturday that all four had been killed the night before at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

Kentoz says the four might have been attacked by an insider. An investigation is underway, he says.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Taliban have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country.

