World

May 06, 2017 9:00 AM

85-year-old aiming to be oldest Everest climber dies

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

Officials say an 85-year-old Nepali who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak has died.

Nepal's Tourism Department chief Dinesh Bhattarai says Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the base camp on Saturday evening. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

It was not possible to reach the base camp because of poor communication.

The grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of six first scaled Everest in May 2008, when he was 76 and at the time declared the oldest climber.

His record was broken by then 80-year-old Japanese Yuichiro Miura in 2013.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival 2:09

Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival
Rock Hill school district addresses expulsion policy concerns 2:59

Rock Hill school district addresses expulsion policy concerns

View More Video

Nation & World Videos