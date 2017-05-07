World

May 07, 2017 5:05 AM

Israel's Netanyahu says Palestinians don't educate to peace

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Palestinians are not educating their children toward peace.

Netanyahu spoke Sunday at his weekly Cabinet meeting ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Israel. Netanyahu says Trump's first overseas trip as president reflects the strong bond between the nations. He welcomed Trump's push to resume peace talks, but criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for "praising terrorists and paying them" — and lying about preaching peace to children.

The Palestinian "martyrs' fund" pays about 35,000 families of Palestinians killed and wounded in the long-running conflict with Israel, and says the money amounts to welfare payments to victims. Israel has long said the payments glorify terrorism and provide an incentive to kill. Last week, Netanyahu urged Abbas to "fund peace and not murder."

