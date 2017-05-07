World

May 07, 2017 10:37 AM

'Crazy' jet ski driving suspected in 2 deaths in Copenhagen

The Associated Press
HELSINKI

Danish police say they suspect reckless driving by jet skiers in a Copenhagen harbor caused them to crash into a small boat, killing two people.

Copenhagen police said in a statement they went to check out reports Saturday evening about "crazy jet skiing" in the harbor and have detained eight people suspected of being involved.

Copenhagen Police spokesman Jens Jespersen declined Sunday to give details about the fatal collision.

Regional media identified the two victims as American women. The police statement identified them only as "visitors." No further details were immediately available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival 1:28

Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival

Famous boxing champ visits Rock Hill, helps raise $52k for children 2:20

Famous boxing champ visits Rock Hill, helps raise $52k for children

View More Video

Nation & World Videos