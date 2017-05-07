She found out her husband cheated — and got even by eating $9,000 of savings in cash

Doctors in the hospital initially thought she was a drug mule, smuggling something large in her stomach that was causing an obstruction.
What they found instead were $100 bills. Lots of them.
According to news outlets, Sandra Milena Almeida, a 28-year-old woman from Piedecuesta, Colombia, was involved in a dispute with her husband after she found out he had been unfaithful. Per BBC News, she initially took the couple’s $9,000 life savings and hid them from him as she planned to leave him.
However, her husband discovered the hiding place and demanded Almeida give him half, per Metro UK. Rather than give up the money, she consumed it all — roughly 90 $100 bills.
Unsurprisingly, Almeida began to suffer abdominal pains the next day. Ninety $100 bills is roughly 10 square feet and weighs about a fifth of a pound. She was rushed to the hospital, but she did not tell doctors about the money, per the BBC.
However, X-rays quickly revealed the money in her stomach, according to Caracol Radio, and Almeida underwent two surgeries on her digestive tract.
Doctors were able to recover, clean and dry 57 bills. The rest were destroyed by digestive fluid or had already passed through Almeida’s system, per Caracol Radio. The recovered money has been turned over to the government who will judge who will get it, according to Metro.
Almeida, according to reports, is fine and expected to make a full recovery.
