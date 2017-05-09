Several South Korean children killed in China accident

Twelve people, including several South Korean school children, were killed Tuesday when their bus was involved in an accident and caught fire inside a tunnel in eastern China, the local government and a South Korean diplomat said.
The government of the city of Weihai said on its microblog that those killed included six Chinese and five South Korean children aged 3-6, along with the driver if the bus. It said their teacher was severely injured.
However, the South Korean diplomat based in the nearby city of Qingdao said 10 of the children were South Korean and just one Chinese. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk to reporters.
The Weihai city government said the children attended a local Korean international school and were on their way to class when their leased bus entered the tunnel at about 9 a.m.
It said a vice governor of the surrounding province of Shandong had been appointed to lead the investigation into the cause of the accident and the resulting fire.
Comments