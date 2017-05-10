World

May 10, 2017 5:07 AM

Macron presides over quickening collapse of French politics

The Associated Press
PARIS

The disintegration of France's political landscape, torn up by the presidential election victory of Emmanuel Macron, is picking up speed by the day.

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, the niece of defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, is quitting politics, depriving their National Front party of one its few real stars. Marine Le Pen tweeted Wednesday her regret at the decision.

Having campaigned together in the presidential election, parties on the other extreme on the far left are divorcing.

From holding power, through outgoing President Francois Hollande and his majority in the outgoing parliament, the Socialist Party is tumbling ever deeper into disarray. The mainstream right is torn between wanting to work with Macron and wanting to clip the new president's wings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 1:46

Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County?
Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 1:18

Fire damages a Lake Wylie home

View More Video

Nation & World Videos