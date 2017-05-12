AP PHOTOS: Shrines mark tragedy on Greece's deadly roads

In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, an iron roadside shrine stands in a field near the village of Antroni, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Friday, April 28, 2017, an iron shrine stands near the road in a field of olive trees in the village of Efyra, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed on Friday, April 28, 2017, a car passes a roadside shrine near the village of Efyra, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. The shrine marks the spot where at dusk on Oct. 18, 2009, 19-year-old Nikos Staikopoulos lost control of his speeding car, crashed and died. Tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, a roadside shrine stands near the village of Paleovarvasena, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, April 27, 2017, a roadside shrine is decorated with plastic flowers in front of a field of watermelons near the village of Roupaki in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Saturday, April 29, 2017, a candle is lit in a roadside shrine near the at the village of Agia Kiriaki, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, May 2, 2017, a roadside shrine stands near the sea at Cape Sounion, southeast of Athens. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Saturday, April 29, 2017, a candle is lit in front of holy icons in a roadside shrine at the village of Roupakia, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Saturday, April 29, 2017, two roadside shrines stand in an oak forest of Foloi near the village of Panopoulo, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, April 27, 2017, a car drives near an iron roadside shrine near the village of Avrami, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, April 27, 2017, a car drives past an abandoned iron roadside shrine near the village of Kritharakia, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, an iron roadside shrine stands in front of a fence near the village of Milies, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, a candle is lit in a roadside shrine near the village of Lalas, in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Made of iron sheeting, stone, wood, concrete or marble, tens of thousands of such shrines punctuate Greece’s roadside scenery, a common sight in a country that has one of the European Union’s worst road fatality rates.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
Comments