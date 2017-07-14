UN envoy flays continued rights violations in Sri Lanka

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016 file photo, Ben Emmerson, U.N. special investigator on counter-terrorism and human rights, holds a news conference on migration policies, at U.N. headquarters. Emmerson said at the end of a five-day visit to Sri Lanka Friday, July 14, 2017 that torture remains "endemic and routine" in Sri Lanka's counterterrorism methods and a number of persons being detained without trial under a harsh anti-terror law is a stain on the country's international reputation. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo