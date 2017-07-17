World

July 17, 2017 10:58 PM

Building in Pakistan collapses, killing at least 2 residents

The Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan

A dilapidated, three-story building in a poorer neighborhood of Pakistan's sprawling port city of Karachi has collapsed as the residents slept, killing at least two people and injuring another eight.

Rescue workers are still trying to free at least two survivors trapped when the building collapsed about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Karachi's Deputy Commissioner Farid Uddin said the death toll could climb as rescue workers carefully sifted through the rubble.

Uddin said the cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known.

Initial reports indicate the age of the building and poor construction could have caused the collapse.

Safety codes are often ignored in Pakistan and in some of the poorer areas construction is haphazard and bribes are paid to inspectors to approve substandard construction.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video