AP Explains: Korean border village, site for rivals' talks

FILE - In this July 27, 2013, file photo, North Korean soldiers watch the south side with cameras as Gen. James D. Thurman, the commander of United Nations Command, South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, and Korean War veterans and officials visit after attending a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement at the truce villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. Straddling the world's most heavily fortified border, the Korean truce village of Panmunjom is a potentially dangerous flashpoint where North Korean soldiers hacked to death two American soldiers at the height of the Cold War. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo