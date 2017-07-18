Japan lawmaker shows legal records to prove nationality

Japan's opposition Democratic Party leader Renho Murata grimaces during a press conference at her party's headquarters in Tokyo Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Renho, born to a Taiwanese father and Japanese mother, said she released the documents to show she had renounced her earlier Taiwanese citizenship and she now only has Japanese nationality. Public doubts over her unclear status have been blamed for her party's recent election loss in a country where there is strong pressure for conformity. Japanese characters in the background read: "Democratic Party." Nobuki Ito)