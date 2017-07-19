World

July 19, 2017 2:48 AM

German publisher appeals to top Turkish court over reporter

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A German newspaper publisher says it has filed an appeal to Turkey's highest court against the incarceration for the past five months of a German-Turkish reporter.

Deniz Yucel, who works for the daily Die Welt, was arrested Feb. 14 in Istanbul. Turkish authorities accuse him of disseminating terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, as well as espionage and ties to the outlawed PKK group — allegations Yucel denies. He hasn't been formally charged.

Die Welt's publisher, WeltN24 GmbH, said it filed a complaint Tuesday to the Constitutional Court in Ankara against Yucel's continued imprisonment and violation of its press freedom in the case.

WeltN24 director Stephanie Caspar said Wednesday the company "will exhaust all legal means available to us to defend the freedom to report of our correspondent and the publisher."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video